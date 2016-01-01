© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Grieving Author Focuses Attention On Goshawk

Published January 1, 2016 at 1:40 PM EST

Helen Macdonald has had a longtime love of falconry and training birds for years. But she had yet to attempt training what’s known as a goshawk, known as a vicious predator. When Macdonald’s father died suddenly one year, she decided to try.

Macdonald described what happened next and her process of grieving in her book “ H is for Hawk.” She joined Here & Now’s Robin Young to discuss it earlier this year.

Guest

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.