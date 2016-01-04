Top Stories: Countries Cut Ties With Iran; Chinese Stock Turmoil
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Bahrain Joins Saudi Arabia, Cutting Diplomatic Ties With Iran.
-- 7 Percent Drop Forces Chinese Stock Markets To Close Early On 2016 Debut.
And here are more early headlines:
National Weather Service Continues To Warn Of Major Midwest Floods. ()
Armed Protesters Continue To Occupy Federal Building In Oregon. ( OPB)
San Bernardino Center To Reopen Today After Mass Shooting. ( KPCC)
GOP Presidential Candidates Lambaste Obama's Possible Action On Guns. ( L.A. Times)
Afghan Police Fighting Militants In Kabul Near Indian Consulate. ( AP)
Indian Troops Still Battling Militants At Indian Base Near Pakistan. ( BBC)
At Least 8 Dead, Dozens Injured Following Strong India Quake. ( Times Of India)
Robbery Suspect Arrested After Taking Selfie With Victim. ( KNTV-TV)
