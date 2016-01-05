Appeals Court Reverses Tattoo Shop Ruling

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Green. A legal case in Key West became an argument about - what else? - Jimmy Buffett lyrics. The city refused to allow a new tattoo shop, and they cited "Margaritaville" - the line about a brand-new tattoo; how it got here, I haven't a clue.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "MARGARITAVILLE")

JIMMY BUFFETT: (Singing) I haven't a clue.

While officials thought the song might make a good point, boozy tourists could regret that ink. But an appeals court pointed out that the singer is not ashamed of his tattoo. In fact, he calls it a cutie.