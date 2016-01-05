© 2020 WFAE
Top Stories: Obama To Act On Firearms; Kuwait Pulls Ambassador To Iran

By Korva Coleman
Published January 5, 2016 at 9:33 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Kuwait Recalls Ambassador From Iran Over Saudi Rift.

-- Obama Administration To Announce Executive Action On Guns.

And here are more early headlines:

Major Flooding Continues To Inundate Midwest. ()

U.N. Security Council Condemns Violence Against Saudi Embassy In Iran. ( CNN)

Chinese Stocks Volatile While Investors Await New Regulations. ( Wall Street Journal)

Armed Occupation Continues In Eastern Oregon. ( OPB)

Changes In Oklahoma Gas Drilling Rules After Spate Of Earthquakes. ( AP)

Indian Airbase Searched After Days-Long Fight With Militants. ( VOA)

NTSB Checking Report Of Car Acceleration In Deadly California Crash. ( AP)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
