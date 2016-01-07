© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

DJ Session: Sunny Sounds From California For The New Year

Published January 7, 2016 at 1:40 PM EST
Michael Deni is founder and frontman of the San Francisco indie rock band Geographer. (Victoria Smith)
Michael Deni is founder and frontman of the San Francisco indie rock band Geographer. (Victoria Smith)

KCRW’s Anthony Valadez joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson for the first installment of DJ Sessions in 2016.


Note: We have a Spotify playlist and an Apple Music playlist for our weekly DJ Sessions.

Songs In This Segment

Z A C, “2067”

Remy Kay, “Looking Out”

Geographer, “This Is How We Walk on the Moon”

Buyepongo, “Negra (Punta)”

Nxworries, “Suede”

Guest

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.