DJ Session: Sunny Sounds From California For The New Year
KCRW’s Anthony Valadez joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson for the first installment of DJ Sessions in 2016.
Songs In This Segment
Z A C, “2067”
Remy Kay, “Looking Out”
Geographer, “This Is How We Walk on the Moon”
Buyepongo, “Negra (Punta)”
Nxworries, “Suede”
Guest
- Anthony Valadez, DJ for KCRW. He tweets @anthonyvaladez.
