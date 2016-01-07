DJ Session: Sunny Sounds From California For The New Year

KCRW’s Anthony Valadez joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson for the first installment of DJ Sessions in 2016.



Note: We have a Spotify playlist and an Apple Music playlist for our weekly DJ Sessions.

Songs In This Segment

Z A C, “2067”

Remy Kay, “Looking Out”

Geographer, “This Is How We Walk on the Moon”

Buyepongo, “Negra (Punta)”

Nxworries, “Suede”

Guest

Anthony Valadez, DJ for KCRW. He tweets @anthonyvaladez.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.