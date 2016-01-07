Top Stories: Chinese Markets Stumble Again; New York Salt Miners Stuck
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- China's Stock Market Plunges Again, Stoking Troubles Worldwide.
-- Rescue Crews Work To Free 17 Miners Trapped In Salt Mine In New York.
And here are more early headlines:
Congress Sends Obama Bill Repealing Affordable Care Act. ( The Hill)
Obama Reiterates U.S. Commitment To Japan, South Korea After Nuke Test. ( VOA)
Oregon Residents Want Armed Group To Leave. ( OPB)
Arkansas, Tennessee, Mississippi To See Record River Flooding. ( AccuWeather)
French Police Kill Man With Knife Who Rushed Station. (
NBC)
Thousands Of Syrian Refugees Stranded At Jordanian Border. ( BBC)
Nobody Won The Powerball! Now The Jackpot Is $675 Million. ( CNN)
