Top Stories: Chinese Markets Stumble Again; New York Salt Miners Stuck

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- China's Stock Market Plunges Again, Stoking Troubles Worldwide.

-- Rescue Crews Work To Free 17 Miners Trapped In Salt Mine In New York.

And here are more early headlines:

Congress Sends Obama Bill Repealing Affordable Care Act. ( The Hill)

Obama Reiterates U.S. Commitment To Japan, South Korea After Nuke Test. ( VOA)

Oregon Residents Want Armed Group To Leave. ( OPB)

Arkansas, Tennessee, Mississippi To See Record River Flooding. ( AccuWeather)

French Police Kill Man With Knife Who Rushed Station. ( NBC)



Thousands Of Syrian Refugees Stranded At Jordanian Border. ( BBC)

Nobody Won The Powerball! Now The Jackpot Is $675 Million. ( CNN)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.