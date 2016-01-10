No Winner For Near $950M Jackpot; Record Lottery Could Hit $1.3B

Updated 1:53 a.m. ET

You can stop holding your breath for now, folks. No one has won Saturday's Powerball prize, say lottery officials.

For those playing to win the biggest jackpot in U.S. lottery history, the only numbers possibly more important than the now nearly $950 million prize were announced Saturday night.

The winning numbers for the Powerball drawing were: 16-19-32-34-57, with the Powerball number, 13.

By the time the numbers were picked, the final lottery sum rose to $949.8 million, according to The Associated Press.

Since no one scored a perfect match this round, lottery officials expect the jackpot value to hit $1.3 billion by next Wednesday's drawing. And if next week does see one very lucky winner, how will they choose to take the payout?

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.