Alabama Takes Control Late, Claims 4th College Football Title In 7 Seasons

Alabama beat Clemson 45-40 in Monday night's College Football Playoff National Championship, giving the Crimson Tide their fourth title in seven seasons. Heisman-winning running back Derrick Henry ran for 158 yards and scored three touchdowns for Alabama.

Sean M. Haffey / Getty Images Wide receiver Artavis Scott of the Clemson Tigers loses the ball in the end zone as he's bowled over by Ronnie Harrison of the Alabama Crimson Tide in the third quarter.

It was a remarkably high-scoring game for the teams — Alabama had allowed an average of 13.4 points coming into the game, while Clemson had allowed 20 points per game.

The game was close through the first minutes of the fourth quarter, when Alabama kicked a field goal to tie the game at 24. But a surprise onside kick by the Crimson Tide led to a 51-yard touchdown pass. Clemson scored a field goal to get within four points, but Alabama's Kenyan Drake took the ensuing kickoff across the field and all the way down the sideline for a touchdown.

Clemson scored a late touchdown with 12 seconds left in the game, but their own onside kick bounced harmlessly out of bounds.

Harry How / Getty Images Hunter Renfrow of the Clemson Tigers catches a 31-yard touchdown pass from Deshaun Watson in the first quarter Monday against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the 2016 College Football Playoff National Championship Game in Glendale, Ariz.

The Tigers looked strong through most of the game, repeatedly sacking Alabama quarterback Jake Coker. Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson, a Heisman runner-up, threw early touchdowns to freshman wide receiver Hunter Renfrow and scrambled for first downs. He finished the game with 405 yards passing, an interception and 73 yards rushing.

But the Tigers, trying for their first championship in 35 years, were unable to recover after trailing in the fourth quarter for the first time all season.

Our original post:

Joel Auerbach / Getty Images Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson runs past Oklahoma's Ahmad Thomas during the college playoff semifinal game on New Year's Eve. Clemson won 37-17.

Tonight, the Clemson Tigers will go head-to-head against the Alabama Crimson Tide for college football's national championship. The game features arguably the two best teams in the country. Alabama blanked Michigan State 38-0 in the College Football Playoffs semifinal, and Clemson trounced Oklahoma 37-17 to make it to the title game in Glendale, Ariz.

There's no shortage of story lines for this matchup, at 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN, but here are three things you should know.

John Bazemore / AP Head coach Nick Saban took over the Alabama football program in 2007.

Alabama Chasing 4th Title In Seven Years

The Tide won the national championship in 2009, 2011 and 2012, and with head coach Nick Saban at the helm, has become synonymous with college football greatness. After a disappointing semifinal loss last year, Alabama will be looking to retake the top spot. Clemson is angling for only its second national title in the program's history, the first coming in 1981. Led by head coach William "Dabo" Swinney, the Tigers were undefeated this season and earned the No. 1 seed. But even at No. 2, one-loss Alabama (Ole Miss got the win in September) is still the seven-point favorite, according to Las Vegas oddsmakers.

Best Quarterback vs. Best Defense

One prevailing narrative for this game pits Clemson's star sophomore quarterback Deshaun Watson against Alabama's rock-solid defense. Watson was one of three Heisman finalists this season (along with the trophy winner, Alabama running back Derrick Henry). Watson has emerged as a dual-threat quarterback, meaning he is as deft running the ball himself as passing to his receivers, and some say this could give Clemson an edge in getting past Alabama's monstrous front seven. In five of his last six games, Watson has rushed for more than 100 yards. On the other hand, Alabama has held opponents to a minuscule average of 2.3 yards per rush attempt this season, for an average of 70.8 rushing yards per game.

TV Ratings

TV ratings for c ollege football playoffs were way down this season, a phenomenon widely attributed to the fact that the two semifinal games were held on New Year's Eve. John Ourand of Sports Business Daily told NPR's Audie Cornish that although ESPN was "spinning [the rating numbers] furiously ... this is about as worst a case scenario as ESPN could have come up with." He said ratings were down about 35 percent from last year when the games were held on New Year's Day. To make up for the low viewership, ESPN is reportedly negotiating with advertisers to the tune of $20 million. A big draw for tonight's game could help soothe the concerns of both advertisers and the network.

