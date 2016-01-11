Top Stories: Rocker Bowie Dies; California Methane Leak

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Rock Icon David Bowie Dead At 69.

-- LA Councilman Compares Porter Ranch Gas Leak To BP Oil Spill But On Land.

And here are more early headlines:

Main Chinese Stock Market Tumbles More Than 5%. ( Wall Street Journal)

Guest List Released For Obama's State Of The Union Address. ( New York Times)

Supreme Court Hears Case On Public Sector Union Dues. ( Newsweek)

Oregon, Nevada Lawmakers Talk With Armed Occupiers In Oregon. ( OPB)

Four Nations Open Talks To Set Peace Map For Afghanistan. ( AP)

River Spillways Open In Louisiana To Avoid Flooding. ( NOLA)

Powerball Jackpot Swells To $1.3 Billion. ()

"The Martian", "The Revenant" Win Golden Globe Awards. ( L.A. Times)

