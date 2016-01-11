Top Stories: Rocker Bowie Dies; California Methane Leak
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Rock Icon David Bowie Dead At 69.
-- LA Councilman Compares Porter Ranch Gas Leak To BP Oil Spill But On Land.
And here are more early headlines:
Main Chinese Stock Market Tumbles More Than 5%. ( Wall Street Journal)
Guest List Released For Obama's State Of The Union Address. ( New York Times)
Supreme Court Hears Case On Public Sector Union Dues. ( Newsweek)
Oregon, Nevada Lawmakers Talk With Armed Occupiers In Oregon. ( OPB)
Four Nations Open Talks To Set Peace Map For Afghanistan. ( AP)
River Spillways Open In Louisiana To Avoid Flooding. ( NOLA)
Powerball Jackpot Swells To $1.3 Billion. ()
"The Martian", "The Revenant" Win Golden Globe Awards. ( L.A. Times)
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.