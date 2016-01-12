© 2020 WFAE
Arson Suspect Sends Police A Better Photo Of Himself

Published January 12, 2016 at 7:07 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep. Image is everything, even when you're on the run. Police in Lima, Ohio posted photos of a suspect. Donald Chip Pugh is wanted for arson and vandalism. He saw the mug shot, and he texted police a fresh one with the caption, here is a better photo; that one is terrible. Police have now posted his photo showing the suspect in sunglasses. The fugitive told the local radio station about his mug shot, man, they just did me wrong. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition