Top Stories: Iran Releases Detained U.S. Sailors; FIFA Fires Valcke

By Korva Coleman
Published January 13, 2016 at 9:08 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Iran Releases 10 U.S. Navy Sailors, After Detaining Them Overnight.

-- FIFA Fires Blatter Ally Jerome Valcke From Secretary General Post.

And here are more early headlines:

Michigan National Guard Helps Deliver Bottled Water In Flint. ( NBC)

South Korea Fires Shots After North Korean Drone Flies By. ( Bloomberg)

Explosion, Gunbattle At Pakistani Consulate In Afghanistan. ( New York Times)

Deadly Blast At Polio Vaccination Center In Pakistan. ( Deutsche Welle)

Belgium Discovers 3 Possible Safe Houses Used By Paris Attackers. ( Reuters)

Search For MH370 Turns Up 18th Century Shipwreck. ( The Australian)

Oh My: Tonight's Powerball Jackpot Is Estimated At $1.5 Billion. ()

Nobody Got To The Top Of Mt. Everest Last Year. ( Washington Post)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
