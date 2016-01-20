Hey! Let's Name That New 'Planet'

Today we got news that scientists have evidence that points to a super-Earth way out beyond Neptune.

If telescopes can verify its existence, it would become a brand new planet in our solar system. Scientists are, for now, referring to it as Planet Nine. We know we're getting ahead of ourselves, but we think it deserves a better name.

Should it be Plutoo? Or Plutwo? Yeah, we know you can do better. Gives us some suggestions — along with an explanation if it's super cerebral — in the comments. We'll pick the top five and put them up for a vote tomorrow.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.