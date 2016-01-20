© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Hey! Let's Name That New 'Planet'

By Eyder Peralta
Published January 20, 2016 at 3:53 PM EST
The imagined view from "planet nine" back toward the sun. Astronomers think the huge, distant planet is likely gaseous, similar to Uranus and Neptune.
The imagined view from "planet nine" back toward the sun. Astronomers think the huge, distant planet is likely gaseous, similar to Uranus and Neptune.

Today we got news that scientists have evidence that points to a super-Earth way out beyond Neptune.

If telescopes can verify its existence, it would become a brand new planet in our solar system. Scientists are, for now, referring to it as Planet Nine. We know we're getting ahead of ourselves, but we think it deserves a better name.

Should it be Plutoo? Or Plutwo? Yeah, we know you can do better. Gives us some suggestions — along with an explanation if it's super cerebral — in the comments. We'll pick the top five and put them up for a vote tomorrow.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Eyder Peralta
Eyder Peralta is NPR's East Africa correspondent based in Nairobi, Kenya.
See stories by Eyder Peralta