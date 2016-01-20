© 2020 WFAE
Top Stories: Deadly Pakistan Attack; Why The Dubai Skyscraper Burned

By Korva Coleman
Published January 20, 2016 at 8:10 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Attack On University In Pakistan Kills At Least 20.

-- Fire At Dubai High-Rise Tower Is Blamed On Electrical Issue In Spotlight.

And here are more early headlines:

Coast Guard Suspends Search Off Hawaii For Missing Marines. ( KHON-TV)

Portland Demonstrators Tell Armed Group On Federal Land To Go Home. ( KOPB)

Global Selloff In Asian Markets Continues. ( MarketWatch)

Report: Kurd Militias Tearing Down Arab Homes In Iraq. ( Amnesty International)

ISIS Confirms Suspicion That "Jihadi John" Killed. ( New York Times)

U.S. Official Urges China To Show "Leadership" With North Korea. ( Yonhap)

Fairy Tales May Be Older Than Some Religions. ( Discovery News)

To Help Some Farmers, Coconut Trees Aren't Trees Anymore In Indian State. ( AP)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
