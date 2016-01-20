Top Stories: Deadly Pakistan Attack; Why The Dubai Skyscraper Burned
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Attack On University In Pakistan Kills At Least 20.
-- Fire At Dubai High-Rise Tower Is Blamed On Electrical Issue In Spotlight.
And here are more early headlines:
Coast Guard Suspends Search Off Hawaii For Missing Marines. ( KHON-TV)
Portland Demonstrators Tell Armed Group On Federal Land To Go Home. ( KOPB)
Global Selloff In Asian Markets Continues. ( MarketWatch)
Report: Kurd Militias Tearing Down Arab Homes In Iraq. ( Amnesty International)
ISIS Confirms Suspicion That "Jihadi John" Killed. ( New York Times)
U.S. Official Urges China To Show "Leadership" With North Korea. ( Yonhap)
Fairy Tales May Be Older Than Some Religions. ( Discovery News)
To Help Some Farmers, Coconut Trees Aren't Trees Anymore In Indian State. ( AP)
