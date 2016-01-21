500L Fiat Used By Pope For Sale At Charity Auction

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene. Up for sale, one Fiat 500L, slightly used by the pope - yes, Francis is ditching the car he rode around in on his trip to the U.S. last fall. The modest vehicle is up for auction at the Philadelphia Auto Show Black Tie Tailgate next weekend. The proceeds will go to charity, as you might expect. The compact Fiat gets 33 miles to the gallon and retails for around $20,000. Auctioneers expect it to get a lot more than that. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.