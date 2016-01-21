Top Stories: Putin Implicated In Death; NFL's Bills Hire Female Coach

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Russia's Putin 'Probably' Approved Plan To Kill Spy, British Report Says.

-- Kathryn Smith Makes History As NFL's First Female Full-Time Coach.

And here are more early headlines:

Democrats Block Syrian Refugee Restrictions In Senate. ( CNN)

Asian Financial Markets Continue Retreat. ( BBC)

Michigan Gov. Releases Emails Detailing Flint Water Crisis. ( Detroit News)

Oregon Gov. Wants Federal Officials To End Armed Occupation. ( KOPB)

Pakistan Mourns University Victims Killed By Militants. ( VOA)

Researchers To Present Report Today On Notorious Florida Boys School. ( First Coast News)

"Potentially Crippling" Storm Bearing Down On The Mid-Atlantic. ()

