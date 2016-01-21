© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Top Stories: Putin Implicated In Death; NFL's Bills Hire Female Coach

By Korva Coleman
Published January 21, 2016 at 10:43 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Russia's Putin 'Probably' Approved Plan To Kill Spy, British Report Says.

-- Kathryn Smith Makes History As NFL's First Female Full-Time Coach.

And here are more early headlines:

Democrats Block Syrian Refugee Restrictions In Senate. ( CNN)

Asian Financial Markets Continue Retreat. ( BBC)

Michigan Gov. Releases Emails Detailing Flint Water Crisis. ( Detroit News)

Oregon Gov. Wants Federal Officials To End Armed Occupation. ( KOPB)

Pakistan Mourns University Victims Killed By Militants. ( VOA)

Researchers To Present Report Today On Notorious Florida Boys School. ( First Coast News)

"Potentially Crippling" Storm Bearing Down On The Mid-Atlantic. ()

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman