'Modern Love' Becomes A Podcast

The New York Times’ popular column Modern Love is now a podcast. Modern Love: The Podcast, is a production of WBUR in Boston, in collaboration with the Times.

The first episode, “Missed Connection,” was written by Rosemary Counter and is narrated by Broadway actor and musician Lauren Molina. The story starts 10 years ago, with a group of friends perusing Craigslist’s “missed connections” section.

New episodes of the podcast will be made available every Thursday on iTunes, Stitcher and other podcast apps, as well as on WBUR.org.

