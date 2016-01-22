Road Flock: Sheep Help Police End Car Chase In New Zealand

Sheep stop car after 90-minute police chase through Central Otago - https://t.co/wnzpaKToPT pic.twitter.com/jEwDNReLsf — The Southland Times (@SouthlandTimes) January 21, 2016

We've all seen a police car chase that ends with a fiery crash, but what about one that ends with a flock of sheep?

In Queenstown, New Zealand, police got some unexpected help as they chased a car full of purported thieves. Flashing lights and road spikes failed to stop the suspects, who were on the lam for 90 minutes; then the sheep stepped up. In the right place at the right time, more than 150 sheep and their shepherd walked onto the road and blocked the fugitives' escape path.

"The farmer herding them just kept doing his job as if nothing had happened, and the sheep weren't worried by the fuss at all — they carried on normally and weren't aware they had become duty police that morning," local journalist Che Baker said, according to The Guardian.

Photos from the incident show police handcuffing suspects on the ground while the woolly, day-saving backups meander in the background.

Baa'd boys, baa'd boys! Great result @nzpolice. When stop-sticks don't work, roll out the sheep-block!(📷 Ché Baker) pic.twitter.com/Uudf4ObcII — Andrew Parsons (@AJAParsons) January 22, 2016

The Daily Mail reports that two men, ages 19 and 23, have been charged with reckless driving, failing to stop for flashing lights, three thefts in relation to petrol drive-offs, and unlawfully taking a motor vehicle. A 14-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl were also charged with three thefts in relation to petrol drive-offs and unlawfully taking a motor vehicle.

The newspaper adds that no members of law enfleecement were harmed.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.