Students In Chattanooga, Tenn., Get A Snow Day After All

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Kids in Chattanooga, Tenn., were begging for a snow day all week. They flooded a local news station with tweets pretending to be school officials and proclaiming that school was canceled. The station wasn't buying it, tweeting back, kids, closings don't work like that, and we're not that dumb. But pranksters got the last laugh. As a giant winter storm intensified yesterday, the real administrators canceled classes. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.