RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Renee Montagne. Millennials - they just might be the most studied and analyzed generation ever. So much so McSweeney's magazine came up with a game - Millennial Think-Piece Bingo. So the next time you're reading a deep dive on 18 to 35-year-olds, play along with squares like hookup culture, entitlement complex, Netflix, self-branding, unpaid internships and a free space in the middle, quote, "they don't self-identify as millennials." It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.