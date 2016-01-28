DeLorean To Crank Out More 'Back To The Future' Cars

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Renee Montagne. An icon of '80s movies is coming "Back To The Future." Five hundred DeLoreans will be hitting the streets soon. The reproduction of the 1981 winged car is made possible by a transportation act allowing a small number of car replicas to be built. They won't meet current safety standards but can actually be driven. The new DeLorean will also not feature a flux capacitor, meaning no time travel.