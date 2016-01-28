© 2020 WFAE
Fan's Tattoo Is A Reminder Of Patriots' Loss

Published January 28, 2016 at 7:24 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good Morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with sympathy for Burke O'Connell. Last week, he got a tattoo celebrating the New England Patriots' victory in Super Bowl 50, a sign of confidence because the game has yet to take place. Soon after he got the tattoo, the Patriots lost a playoff game. They will not even play in Super Bowl 50. Mr. O'Connell is philosophical. He says the premature tat is not as bad as when he got a tattoo honoring the woman who is now his ex-girlfriend. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition