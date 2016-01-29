Download NPR's 2016 New Hampshire And Iowa Briefing Book

This year, just in time for the New Hampshire primary, NPR's political team has a gift for you: everything you need to know about the caucuses and this election season in one handy PDF.

We're giving you behind-the-scenes access to the network's 2016 New Hampshire and Iowa Briefing Book.

Inside you'll find everything you need to get ready for Tuesday. Starting with: When are polls open? How many delegates are at stake? And what could turnout look like?

And remember on Tuesday, you can catch NPR's politics team on your local NPR station, at NPR.org and on Facebook and Twitter.

(New Hampshire section begins on pg. 30. You can also view the book below).

Written by Political Editor Domenico Montanaro and designed by Meg Kelly, with research from Barbara Sprunt.

