Mike Huckabee Ends His White House Campaign

By Jessica Taylor
Published February 1, 2016 at 10:33 PM EST
Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee is suspending his presidential campaign.
Mike Huckabee is ending his presidential campaign after a disappointing Iowa finish.

The former Arkansas governor — who won the Iowa caucuses in 2008 — announced on his Twitter account that he will be suspending his campaign. He was finishing a disappointing 9th in the state he carried eight years ago.

