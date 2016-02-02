Top Stories: Iowa Caucus Results; Seattle Shooting Arrests
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- 6 Headlines That Tell The Story Of The Iowa Caucus Results.
-- Teens Arrested In Mass Shooting At Seattle Homeless Camp.
-- Groundhog Day 2016: Punxsutawney Phil Did Not See His Shadow.
And here are more early headlines:
Obama, Speaker Ryan To Meet For Lunch, Discussion. ( The Hill)
Shuttle Diplomacy As Syrian Peace Talks Open. ( New York Times)
Syria Agrees "In Principle" To Allow Aid Into 3 Towns. ( VOA)
Heavy Winter Storm, Blizzard Conditions Moving Into Central U.S. ()
U.S. Airstrikes Destroy ISIS Radio Station In Eastern Afghanistan. ( AP)
Occupation Supporters Meet Angry Residents In Burns, Oregon Protest. ( OPB)
Puerto Rico Seeks Bond Restructuring To Ease Economic Crisis. ( AP)
