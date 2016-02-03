Top Stories: Utility Charged In Methane Leak; 'Serial' Inmate Seeks New Trial

Good morning, here are our early stories:

--California Utility Faces Criminal Charges Over Ongoing Gas Leak.

-- Adnan Syed Of 'Serial' Fame Appears In Court To Seek New Trial.

And here are more early headlines:

Blizzard, Tornadoes In Winter Weather System Hit Plains, South. ( CNN)

Obama To Visit Mosque For The First Time As President. ( AP)

FBI Now Investigating Flint Water Contamination. ( Reuters)

Rev. Franklin Graham Talks With Oregon Occupiers. ( Oregonian)

Syrian Fighting Threatens U.N. Backed Peace Talks. ( New York Times)

Kerry Used Private Account Once To Email Clinton Sensitive Material. ( The Hill)

North Korea Warned Not To Launch Rocket Into Space. ( VOA)

Traces Of DNA Found From Marines In Deadly Hawaii Accident. ( Honolulu Star-Advertiser)

