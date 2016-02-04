© 2020 WFAE
The 5th Democratic Debate In 100 Words (And A Video)

By Eyder Peralta
Published February 4, 2016 at 11:40 PM EST
Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton spar during a Democratic presidential primary debate hosted by MSNBC at the University of New Hampshire on Thursday.
The fifth Democratic debate was the first mano-a-mano encounter of the campaign. It meant there was enough room for an extended argument over the word "progressive." The biggest clash came when Sanders accused Clinton of taking Wall Street money. Clinton fired back that it was time to end that "artful smear." Sanders again turned talk of foreign policy to questioning Clinton's "judgment" on the Iraq War. Clinton replied: "A vote in 2002 is not a plan to defeat ISIS." Sanders refused to politicize the email issue. Clinton was unequivocal: "I have absolutely no concerns about it whatsoever." The must-watch moment:

That's the quickie version of what happened in the fifth Democratic presidential debate of the 2016 race Sunday night. The politics team has wall-to-wall coverage .

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Eyder Peralta
Eyder Peralta is NPR's East Africa correspondent based in Nairobi, Kenya.
