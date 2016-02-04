The 5th Democratic Debate In 100 Words (And A Video)

The fifth Democratic debate was the first mano-a-mano encounter of the campaign. It meant there was enough room for an extended argument over the word "progressive." The biggest clash came when Sanders accused Clinton of taking Wall Street money. Clinton fired back that it was time to end that "artful smear." Sanders again turned talk of foreign policy to questioning Clinton's "judgment" on the Iraq War. Clinton replied: "A vote in 2002 is not a plan to defeat ISIS." Sanders refused to politicize the email issue. Clinton was unequivocal: "I have absolutely no concerns about it whatsoever." The must-watch moment:

Hillary Clinton accuses Bernie Sanders of an "artful smear" over Wall Street ties https://t.co/Mf94cnssU2 #DemDebatehttps://t.co/lk23h7xuEF — Bloomberg Politics (@bpolitics) February 5, 2016

That's the quickie version of what happened in the fifth Democratic presidential debate of the 2016 race Sunday night. The politics team has wall-to-wall coverage .

