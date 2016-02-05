© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Earth, Wind & Fire Founder Maurice White Has Died

Published February 5, 2016 at 1:45 PM EST
Singers Maurice White (L) and Philip Bailey of the band Earth, Wind and Fire perform during the inaugural "Grammy Jam Fest" at the Wiltern Theatre December 11, 2004 in Los Angeles, California. (Carlo Allegri/Getty Images)
Singers Maurice White (L) and Philip Bailey of the band Earth, Wind and Fire perform during the inaugural "Grammy Jam Fest" at the Wiltern Theatre December 11, 2004 in Los Angeles, California. (Carlo Allegri/Getty Images)

After decades crafting funk, soul and disco hits with the seminal R&B band Earth, Wind & Fire, Maurice White died in his sleep on Thursday, according to his brother. He was 74.

White revealed he’d been living with Parkinson’s disease in 2000, the same year Earth, Wind & Fire joined the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Ten years later, White was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, along with several of his bandmates.

Earth, Wind & Fire Songs In This Segment

“That’s the Way of the World”

[Youtube]

“September”

[Youtube]

“Shining Star”

[Youtube]

“Sing a Song”

[Youtube]

“Reasons”

[Youtube]

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.