'Pride And Prejudice And Zombies' Takes An Undead Spin On Jane Austen

“Pride and Prejudice and Zombies” opens in movie theaters around the country today. The film takes Jane Austen’s much beloved classic “Pride and Prejudice” and turns its heroine, Elizabeth Bennet, into a warrior, as well as a woman of wit.

Those skills prove useful as England is beset by the zombie menace and Elizabeth attracts the attention of the wealthy, arrogant and skilled swordsman Mr. Darcy.

“Pride and Prejudice and Zombies” is based on Seth Grahame-Smith’s 2009 bestseller. Here & Now revisits host Robin Young’s 2009 conversation with Seth Grahame-Smith about his peculiar take on Jane Austen’s work.

Guest

Seth Grahame-Smith, author of “Pride and Prejudice and Zombies.” He tweets @sethgs.

