On The Clock: Rubio Gets The Most Talking Time In Tonight's Debate

By Barbara Sprunt
Published February 6, 2016 at 9:08 PM EST
Republican presidential candidates Donald Trump and Sen. Ted Cruz participate in the Republican presidential debate in Manchester, New Hampshire.
The Republican presidential candidates met tonight in Manchester, N.H. for the final debate before the first-in-the-nation primary on Tuesday, February 9.

Unlike the last Republican debate, Donald Trump, who came in second in the Iowa caucuses, decided to participate. He joined the winner of the Iowa caucuses, Ted Cruz, as well as Marco Rubio, who came in third. Trump and Rubio were only separated by one percentage point in the caucuses.

Did Trump talk the most, after reclaiming his place on the stage? As always, NPR had its stopwatch at the ready.

Here is NPR's final talking time tally:

Rubio: 18:14

Cruz: 17:34

Trump: 15:32

Christie: 12:53

Bush: 12:30

Kasich: 10:33

Carson: 8:46

