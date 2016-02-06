© 2020 WFAE
The 8th Republican Debate In 100 Words (And 3 Videos)

By Eyder Peralta
Domenico Montanaro
Published February 6, 2016 at 11:17 PM EST
Republican presidential candidate, New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie points toward Republican presidential candidate, Sen. Marco Rubio at the other end of th stage as Republican presidential candidate, retired neurosurgeon Ben Carson looks on during a Republican presidential primary debate hosted by ABC News at the St. Anselm College on Saturday in Manchester, N.H.
This was the most intense Republican debate yet — not a surprise with several candidacies on the line with the New Hampshire primary just days away. After his loss in Iowa, you may have expected Trump to come out swinging, but others did the work for him. Cruz backed down from Trump and apologized to Carson for his team's tactics in Iowa. Christie dropped the hammer immediately on Rubio, accusing him of giving canned responses. It knocked Rubio off stride. Bush stood up to Trump on eminent domain. Kasich had a solid night pushing a positive message. The must-watch moments:

That's the quickie version of what happened in the eighth Republican presidential debate of the 2016 race Saturday night. The politics team has wall-to-wall coverage .

Eyder Peralta
Eyder Peralta is NPR's East Africa correspondent based in Nairobi, Kenya.
Domenico Montanaro
Domenico Montanaro is NPR's senior political editor/correspondent. Based in Washington, D.C., his work appears on air and online delivering analysis of the political climate in Washington and campaigns. He also helps edit political coverage.
