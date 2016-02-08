Discarded Girl Scout Cookie Box Helps Police Find Their Man

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. In "Hansel and Gretel," a trail of crumbs led to a gingerbread house. For California police, it was Girl Scout cookies that led them to their man. A motorcyclist had taken them on a high-speed chase, tossing a box of Thin Mints as he got away. And inside? A handwritten thank-you note from the Girl Scouts and a phone number for where to buy more. They called the number. And you might say it was another good deed that Girl Scouts have done. It's MORNING EDITION.