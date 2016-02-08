© 2020 WFAE
Old Mouse Trap Still Works Just Fine

Published February 8, 2016 at 7:33 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. The Museum of English Rural Life in Britain has artifacts on display, including 155-year-old mousetrap, which leads us to an email to staff and the assistant curator. It said an item not listed in the museum database was found in that mousetrap - a dead mouse. There was no bait. The mouse just wandered in, got stuck and died. The museum blog notes that out of thousands of objects, the animal chose for its home the very thing designed to kill it some 150 years ago. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

