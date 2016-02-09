Top Stories: Arrests In Taiwan's Building Collapse; Deadly German Train Crash
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Developers Arrested Over Building That Collapsed In Taiwan's Earthquake.
-- Head-On Train Crash In Germany Kills At Least 9 People.
And here are more early headlines:
First New Hampshire Hamlet Votes For Sanders, Kasich. ( Politico)
Hong Kong Clashes With Police Leave Several Wounded. ( Reuters)
GOP Lawmakers Dismiss Obama Budget Before Presentation. ( New York Times)
Report Alleges Russia, Syria Using Cluster Bombs. ( Human Rights Watch)
Indian Soldier Found Alive Under Snow Days After Avalanche. ( Time)
Report Says Record Number Of Shark Attacks. ( Discovery News)
