Ferguson Votes To Reject Police Reform Agreement

Published February 10, 2016 at 1:52 PM EST
Andre Anderson speaks with Ferguson City Council member Wesley Bell, right, after being introduced as the the interim chief of the Ferguson Police Department during a news conference Wednesday, July 22, 2015, in Ferguson, Mo. (Jeff Roberson/AP)
The Justice Department says it is considering taking legal actions against the city of Ferguson, Missouri, after Ferguson city councilors unanimously voted last night to amend and potentially gut a negotiated agreement to reform the city’s police department and municipal court.

The agreement came after the 2014 killing of unarmed black 18-year-old Michael Brown by a white police officer.

Ferguson city councilman Wesley Bell, who is also an attorney and a professor of criminal justice, served on the three-member committee that negotiated the 131-page consent decree with the Department of Justice. He talks with  Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson about the issue.

  • Wesley Bell, attorney, professor of criminal justice and a Ferguson city councilman. He tweets @Bell4STL.

