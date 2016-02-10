Top Stories: Korean Industrial Park Closing; Obama's Carbon Plan Suspended

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Supreme Court Puts White House's Carbon Pollution Limits On Hold.

-- South Korea Shutting Down Joint Industrial Park In North Korea.



Fed Chair Yellen To Discuss Economy On Capitol Hill. ( AP)

Senate Wrangles Over Criminal Justice Reform Bill. ( The Hill)

Obama To Address Illinois Lawmakers. ( KTVI-TV)

While The East Gets Snow, Los Angeles Bakes In Heat. ( AccuWeather)

Japan's Nikkei Average Falls Again Sharply, After Tuesday Plunge. ( Reuters)

Rare Big Surf Event Declared "On" In Hawaii. ( KHON-TV)

Could Gas Prices In Some Regions Fall Below $1 A Gallon? ( USA Today)

Amazon Terms For New Game Don't Apply In Case Of Zombies. ( New Republic)

