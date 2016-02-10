Top Stories: Korean Industrial Park Closing; Obama's Carbon Plan Suspended
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Supreme Court Puts White House's Carbon Pollution Limits On Hold.
-- South Korea Shutting Down Joint Industrial Park In North Korea.
And here are more early headlines:
Fed Chair Yellen To Discuss Economy On Capitol Hill. ( AP)
Senate Wrangles Over Criminal Justice Reform Bill. ( The Hill)
Obama To Address Illinois Lawmakers. ( KTVI-TV)
While The East Gets Snow, Los Angeles Bakes In Heat. ( AccuWeather)
Japan's Nikkei Average Falls Again Sharply, After Tuesday Plunge. ( Reuters)
Rare Big Surf Event Declared "On" In Hawaii. ( KHON-TV)
Could Gas Prices In Some Regions Fall Below $1 A Gallon? ( USA Today)
Amazon Terms For New Game Don't Apply In Case Of Zombies. ( New Republic)
