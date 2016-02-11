Native American DJ Session: From Traditional To Rap

For this week’s edition of the Here & Now DJ Sessions, host Jeremy Hobson talks with Rhonda LeValdo, host of Native Spirit at KKFI community radio in Kansas City, Missouri. She plays music from Native American artists, ranging from traditional music to rock and rap.



Note: We have a Spotify playlist and an Apple Music playlist for our weekly DJ Sessions.

Songs In This Segment

Northern Cree, “The Ripper”

Thunder Hill, “Intertribal 5”

Frank Waln, “Victory Song”

Arigon Starr, “The Red Road”

Jerry Alfred & The Medicine Beat, “Nendaa”

Guest

Rhonda LeValdo, host of Native Spirit at KKFI community radio in Kansas City, Missouri. She tweets @rhondalevaldo.

