Top Stories: North Korea Throws Out South Koreans; Cliven Bundy Arrested
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- North Korea Expels South Koreans From Koint Park, Cutting 2 Hotline Ties.
-- FBI Arrests Cliven Bundy As Pressure Mounts On 4 Remaining Wildlife Refuge Occupiers.
-- Love Giant Insects? Meet The Tree Lobster, Back From The Brink.
And here are more early stories:
55 Quake Deaths In Taiwan, Mostly From 1 Apartment Building. ( ABC Online)
Russia Claims U.S. Planes Bombed Aleppo. ( Reuters)
Report: North Korean Military Chief Executed. ( Yonhap)
Scores Injured In Egyptian Train Crash. ( Jerusalem Post)
Low Snow May Force Changes In Iditarod Ceremonial Start. ( AP)
Coast Guard Will Examine Cruise Ship That Sailed Into Storm. ( NJ.com)
Indian Soldier Rescued After 6 Days In Avalanche Dies. ( Wall Street Journal)
