Top Stories: North Korea Throws Out South Koreans; Cliven Bundy Arrested

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- North Korea Expels South Koreans From Koint Park, Cutting 2 Hotline Ties.

-- FBI Arrests Cliven Bundy As Pressure Mounts On 4 Remaining Wildlife Refuge Occupiers.

-- Love Giant Insects? Meet The Tree Lobster, Back From The Brink.

And here are more early stories:

55 Quake Deaths In Taiwan, Mostly From 1 Apartment Building. ( ABC Online)

Russia Claims U.S. Planes Bombed Aleppo. ( Reuters)

Report: North Korean Military Chief Executed. ( Yonhap)

Scores Injured In Egyptian Train Crash. ( Jerusalem Post)

Low Snow May Force Changes In Iditarod Ceremonial Start. ( AP)

Coast Guard Will Examine Cruise Ship That Sailed Into Storm. ( NJ.com)

Indian Soldier Rescued After 6 Days In Avalanche Dies. ( Wall Street Journal)

