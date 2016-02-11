© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Why Should Iowa And New Hampshire Get To Vote First?

Published February 11, 2016 at 1:25 PM EST

Texas State Representative Lyle Larson says the last time his state mattered in a presidential primary was in 1976, between Gerald Ford and Ronald Reagan.

Larson proposes a rotating schedule during the primary election process to highlight more populous states, and those with more diverse communities. He talks with  Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson about his proposal and the likelihood of it succeeding.

Guest

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.