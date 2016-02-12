Kanye West Gives Models Detailed Instructions

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Quiet please, no whisper, no smile, Kanye West premiered his new album last night and his video game and his fashion line. Models stood in rows while the music played. Apparently, Kanye had some instructions for them, 38 to be exact. The list leaked before the event, no fast movements, no slow movements. Do not act cool. Do not break the rules. Do not ever look at the Jumbotron. Be calm. Be strong. Be neutral. You are a picture, rules to live by. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.