Remembering Ballet Great Violette Verdy

Published February 12, 2016 at 1:52 PM EST

French ballerina Violette Verdy died on Monday at the age of 82. She was an acclaimed star of the New York City Ballet, dancing more than 140 ballets with the company during the 1960s and 1970s.

Verdy originated roles in works by legendary choreographers George Balanchine and Jerome Robbins. After she retired, she went into teaching and eventually became a professor at Indiana University Bloomington.

In 2011, Verdy judged an international ballet competition in Boston where she spoke with Here & Now producer Lynn Menegon. Today we revisit that conversation.

Portrait of French dancer Violette Verdy smiling as she lands in Great Britain to appear in the musical 'The Princess' at the Strand Theatre, at London Airport, August 16th 1960. (J. Wilds/Keystone/Getty Images)
Portrait of French dancer Violette Verdy smiling as she lands in Great Britain to appear in the musical 'The Princess' at the Strand Theatre, at London Airport, August 16th 1960. (J. Wilds/Keystone/Getty Images)