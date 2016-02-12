Top Stories: NYC Officer Convicted Of Manslaughter; Astronaut 'Graffiti'

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- NYC Police Officer Found Guilty Of Manslaughter In Shooting Of Unarmed Man.

-- Astronaut 'Graffiti' Seen For The First Time In Decades.

And here are more early headlines:

Diplomats Agree To Temporary Syrian Cease Fire - But Not For A Week. ( NBC)

South Sudanese Opponents Now Sharing Power In Peace Deal. ( BBC)

South Korea Cuts Power To Industrial Park Shared With North Korea. ( AP)

Pope Francis Opening Trip To Mexico. ( New York Times)

Mexico Lowers Prison Riot Death Toll To 49. ( CNN)

Uber Settles $28.5 Million Lawsuit Over Safety. ( Reuters)

Japanese Markets Continue To Sink After Dreadful Week. ( MarketWatch)

Calif. Surf Competition On After Separate Hawaiian Event Cancelled. ( KNTV-TV)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.