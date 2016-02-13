Fresh Air Weekend: Zach Galifianakis; The Duplass Brothers; 'Mad Max'

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

'Baskets' Takes Zach Galifianakis From French Clown School To The Rodeo Ring:The comic, who plays a rodeo clown in his new FX comedy series ,says he is "not creeped out by clowns." Galifianakis is also the creator of the Emmy Award-winning web comedy series Between Two Ferns.

Duplass Brothers On Filmmaking, Siblings And Parenting's 'Fugue State':The brothers' latest project, Togetherness, is about four people in their late 30s who live in Los Angeles. Mark Duplass describes it as a "deeply personal television show."

'Mad Max' Director George Miller: The Audience Tells You 'What Your Film Is':Miller, who directed the first Mad Max film in 1979, says it will be a few years before he has any idea as to whether Mad Max: Fury Road"endures in some way."

You can listen to the original interviews here:

