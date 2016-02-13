Remembering NABJ Co-Founder Acel Moore

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

We'd like take a minute now to tell you about an important figure in American journalism. Acel Moore, a longtime editor, reporter and columnist at the Philadelphia Inquirer, died last night at the age of 75 at his home outside Philadelphia. His death was first reported by the National Association of Black Journalists, an organization he helped found. Moore received many honors, including a Pulitzer Prize for Investigative Reporting. His biggest impact though might have been as a mentor to hundreds of journalists, both informally and with programs to introduce people of diverse backgrounds to journalism careers. When we reached her today, Acel Moore's widow, Linda Wright Moore, remembered his intelligence, humor and especially his passion for helping young people. We offer our condolences and appreciation to his family.