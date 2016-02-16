© 2020 WFAE
Making Opera Out Of The Scalia/Ginsburg Relationship

Published February 16, 2016 at 1:52 PM EST

Despite their political and ideological differences, the late Justice Antonin Scalia and Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg were lifelong friends who shared a love of opera.

That relationship inspired composer Derrick Wang to write the one-act opera, “ Scalia/Ginsburg,” using court opinions as source material.

Here & Now’s Robin Young speaks with Derrick Wang about his work.

Guest

Supreme Court Justices Antonin Scalia (left) and Ruth Bader Ginsburg (right) wait for the beginning of the taping of "The Kalb Report" April 17, 2014 at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)
