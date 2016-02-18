Top Stories: Obama To Visit Cuba; Turkey Arrests Several For Bombing
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Turkey Arrests 14 Over Ankara Bombing; Leaders Blame Kurdish Groups.
-- Obama To Visit Cuba Next Month.
-- Nike Ends Manny Pacquiao's Contract Over Remarks About Gays.
And here are more early headlines:
Obama To Meet Civil Rights Activists At White House. ( CNN)
Report: Radioactive Material Missing In Iraq. ( Reuters)
South Korean Officials Allege North Korea Preparing Attacks. ( Yonhap)
Political Dispute Over How To Replace Flint's Lead Pipes. ( Detroit Free Press)
Corroded Pipe To Blame For Huge California Oil Leak. ( KNBC-TV)
Ugandan President Seeks Fifth Term In Election. ( Wall Street Journal)
NYC Mayor Tweets A Sandwich Knocking Jeb Bush's Gun Post. ( New York Times)
