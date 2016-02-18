© 2020 WFAE
Top Stories: Obama To Visit Cuba; Turkey Arrests Several For Bombing

By Korva Coleman
Published February 18, 2016 at 8:47 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Turkey Arrests 14 Over Ankara Bombing; Leaders Blame Kurdish Groups.

-- Obama To Visit Cuba Next Month.

-- Nike Ends Manny Pacquiao's Contract Over Remarks About Gays.

And here are more early headlines:

Obama To Meet Civil Rights Activists At White House. ( CNN)

Report: Radioactive Material Missing In Iraq. ( Reuters)

South Korean Officials Allege North Korea Preparing Attacks. ( Yonhap)

Political Dispute Over How To Replace Flint's Lead Pipes. ( Detroit Free Press)

Corroded Pipe To Blame For Huge California Oil Leak. ( KNBC-TV)

Ugandan President Seeks Fifth Term In Election. ( Wall Street Journal)

NYC Mayor Tweets A Sandwich Knocking Jeb Bush's Gun Post. ( New York Times)

Copyright 2020 NPR.

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
