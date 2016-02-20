PHOTOS: Voters Make Their Voices Heard In Nevada And South Carolina

Hillary Clinton won the Nevada Democratic caucuses, and Donald Trump earned a decisive victory in the South Carolina Republican primary. Meanwhile, Jeb Bush dropped out, while Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and Florida Sen. Marco Rubio have been locked in a tight fight for second place. You can catch up with the results and find out what they mean at and NPRPolitics.org.

In case you missed it, here's how the day unfolded, in photos:

