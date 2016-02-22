Park In England Will Pay Winning Job Candidate To Be Lazy

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

You've seen people paid to stand by the highway holding a sign. It doesn't look easy twirling that sign in all weather and pollution. A park in England offers a more relaxing job. The ad says you must, quote, "be able to sit around and act lazy." The job is to wear a panda suit because the park has no pandas. The ad says a successful candidate will be colorblind, wild at heart and be comfortable wearing a warm, thick coat all day.