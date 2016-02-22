© 2020 WFAE
Politics Podcast: It's Mean ... It's Beautiful ... It's The South Carolina Primary

By NPR Staff
Published February 22, 2016 at 6:27 PM EST
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump waves with his wife, Melania, during a South Carolina Republican primary night event.
The NPR Politics team is back with a quick take on the winners and losers of the Republican primary in South Carolina and the Democratic caucuses in Nevada. Does Trump's win in South Carolina solidify him as the Republican nominee? Does Clinton's big win in Nevada make the road tougher for Sanders? The team answers those questions and also gives a listen to some new campaign ads narrated by the one and only Morgan Freeman.

On the podcast:

  • National Political Correspondent Mara Liasson

  • Campaign Reporter Sam Sanders

  • Campaign Reporter Asma Khalid

  • Digital Political Reporter Danielle Kurtzleben

