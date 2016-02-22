Politics Podcast: It's Mean ... It's Beautiful ... It's The South Carolina Primary

The NPR Politics team is back with a quick take on the winners and losers of the Republican primary in South Carolina and the Democratic caucuses in Nevada. Does Trump's win in South Carolina solidify him as the Republican nominee? Does Clinton's big win in Nevada make the road tougher for Sanders? The team answers those questions and also gives a listen to some new campaign ads narrated by the one and only Morgan Freeman.

On the podcast:

National Political Correspondent Mara Liasson

Campaign Reporter Sam Sanders

Campaign Reporter Asma Khalid

Digital Political Reporter Danielle Kurtzleben

