Queen Elizabeth's Dogs Get The Royal Treatment

Published February 22, 2016 at 7:34 AM EST

(SOUNBITE OF SONG, "ROYALS")

LORDE: (Singing) And we'll never be royals...

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene, with a remind that no, we will never be royals, unless you can somehow relate to the lifestyle captured in Town & Country Magazine. They are celebrating the Queen of England's 90th birthday with a behind-the-scenes look at her corgis. The dogs are served meals by butlers one by one in order of seniority. The chow is dished up on silver and porcelain platters. The menu - steak fillets, homemade gravy and the occasional scone. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition