Top Stories: Kalamazoo Shooting Suspect; CDC Tracks Zika In Brazil

-- 'You Aren't The Shooter, Are You?' Uber Ride Came Just Before Suspect's Arrest.

-- CDC Arrives In Brazil To Investigate Zika Outbreak.

Apple Asks FBI To Pull Demands In San Bernardino Case. ( New York Times)

Devastating Cyclone Kills 21 In Fiji. ( ITV News)

Protests In India Cut Off Water Supply For Delhi. ( CNN)

Bolivian President Morales Fails To Get Support For A 4th Term. ( BBC)

Survey Finds Average Regular Gas Price Dropped 5 Cents Recently. ( Reuters)

New Zealand Marks 5th Anniversary Of Deadly Quake. ( New Zealand Herald)

Delighted 106-Year-Old Greets The Obamas At White House. ( WMAQ-TV)

Hamlin Wins Closest Daytona 500 Race In History. ( Sports Illustrated)

